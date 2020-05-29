JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Board of Blue Star approves NCD issue aggregating Rs 350 cr
Business Standard

Max India update on scheme of amalgamation and arrangement

Topics
Social Issues

Capital Market 

Max India has received certified copy of the order issued by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai in respect of sanctioning of the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement amongst Max India, Max Healthcare Institute, Radiant Life Care and Advaita Allied Health Services and their respective shareholders and Creditors (Scheme).

The Board of Directors of the company will meet on 01 June 2020 to take on record the sanction of the said Scheme by Hon'ble NCLT Mumbai Bench and to declare the scheme effective from 01 June 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 10:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU