Max India update on scheme of amalgamation and arrangement

Max India has received certified copy of the order issued by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai in respect of sanctioning of the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement amongst Max India, Max Healthcare Institute, Radiant Life Care and Advaita Allied Health Services and their respective shareholders and Creditors (Scheme).

The Board of Directors of the company will meet on 01 June 2020 to take on record the sanction of the said Scheme by Hon'ble NCLT Mumbai Bench and to declare the scheme effective from 01 June 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)