Hilton Metal Forging reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 52.66% to Rs 27.28 croreNet profit of Hilton Metal Forging reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.66% to Rs 27.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales27.2817.87 53 OPM %11.18-9.07 -PBDT1.90-2.55 LP PBT1.31-3.14 LP NP1.11-3.74 LP
