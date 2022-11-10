JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 17.32% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.16% to Rs 3.77 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation declined 15.38% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.16% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.774.15 -9 OPM %89.1291.08 -PBDT3.493.88 -10 PBT3.453.84 -10 NP2.643.12 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU