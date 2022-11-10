Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.16% to Rs 3.77 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation declined 15.38% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.16% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.774.1589.1291.083.493.883.453.842.643.12

