Kanchi Karpooram standalone net profit declines 67.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.62% to Rs 67.99 croreNet profit of Kanchi Karpooram declined 67.01% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.62% to Rs 67.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales67.9969.11 -2 OPM %7.3120.29 -PBDT5.4714.75 -63 PBT4.7714.21 -66 NP3.4910.58 -67
