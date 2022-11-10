JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 17.32% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kanchi Karpooram standalone net profit declines 67.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 1.62% to Rs 67.99 crore

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram declined 67.01% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.62% to Rs 67.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales67.9969.11 -2 OPM %7.3120.29 -PBDT5.4714.75 -63 PBT4.7714.21 -66 NP3.4910.58 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU