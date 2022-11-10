Kanchi Karpooram standalone net profit declines 67.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.62% to Rs 67.99 crore

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram declined 67.01% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.62% to Rs 67.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.67.9969.117.3120.295.4714.754.7714.213.4910.58

