Mayur Floorings standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 30.95% to Rs 0.87 croreNet profit of Mayur Floorings rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.95% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.871.26 -31 OPM %12.644.76 -PBDT0.090.03 200 PBT0.060.01 500 NP0.060.01 500
