Mayur Floorings standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Mayur Floorings rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.95% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.871.2612.644.760.090.030.060.010.060.01

