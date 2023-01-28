Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 28.02% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Venus Pipes rallies after BIS nod for stainless steel seamless, welded pipes and tubes
Venus Pipes & Tubes plans capacity expansion of Rs 50 cr
Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 56.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Apollo Pipes standalone net profit declines 57.22% in the December 2022 quarter
Hi-Tech Pipes soars after sales volume rises by 40% YoY in Q3
-
Sales rise 29.38% to Rs 569.29 croreNet profit of Hi-Tech Pipes rose 28.02% to Rs 13.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.38% to Rs 569.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 440.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales569.29440.02 29 OPM %4.935.70 -PBDT21.0216.26 29 PBT17.4013.85 26 NP13.0210.17 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU