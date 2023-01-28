Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 28.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.38% to Rs 569.29 crore

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes rose 28.02% to Rs 13.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.38% to Rs 569.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 440.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

