Olectra set to commercially launch hydrogen buses within a year

Olectra Greentech, a subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures, is set to offer the next-generation transport system to the Indian market. Olectra is proud to announce its Hydrogen Bus in technical partnership with Reliance.

The Hydrogen bus is a fully carbon-free alternative to traditional public transportation. In the wake of the depletion of natural resources and the negative impacts of air pollution and emissions, Olectra has taken the initiative to accelerate the development of Hydrogen-powered buses. This initiative will help out the Indian Government to achieve its carbon-free hydrogen ambitions.

Olectra aims to contribute to the nation's environmentally sustainable energy security through its Hydrogen buses.

The 12-metre low-floor bus has a customisable seating capacity of between 32 to 49 seats for passengers + one driver seat.

A single hydrogen fill allows the bus to travel up to 400 km. Hydrogen for this range coverage takes just about 15 minutes.

When it comes to emissions, these buses generate only water as tailpipe emissions. This is the main unique selling proposition for phasing out old diesel and petrol systems and replacing them with these green buses.

When it comes to the system, type-4 hydrogen cylinders are established on the top of the bus. Moreover, the cylinders can withstand temperatures between -20 and +85 degrees Celsius.

Olectra aims at commercially launching these buses within a year.

