Strides Pharma Science receives EIR for its flagship facility in Bangalore

Strides Pharma Science announced that the U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) today issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) in relation to the inspection of the Company's flagship facility in Bangalore, India.

The Company's flagship facility was inspected by the USFDA between 5-9 December 2022, and a form 483 listing three inspectional observations was issued.

Based on the Company's response to the observations and subsequent commitments, the USFDA has classified the outcome of this inspection as VAI (voluntary action indicated), and the EIR states that the inspection is closed.

The flagship facility in Bangalore is the largest manufacturing facility for the company, with the capability to produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats, including tablets, capsules, ointments, creams, and liquids. The facility services the key regulated markets of the US, Europe, and Australia.

