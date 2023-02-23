West Coast Paper Mills resumes production at its paper and paper board division at Dandeli

West Coast Paper Mills announced that in view of discussions had between Management and Joint Negotiation Committee of Trade Unions, illegal strike of contract workers was called off and Production at the Paper and Paper Board Division at Dandeli has been re-started.

There has been marginal production loss due to disruption of plant operations. However, required preventive maintenance work in the plant has been carried out during that period.

