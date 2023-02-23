JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

GTL Infrastructure allots 17.61 lakh equity shares on conversion of bonds

Olectra set to commercially launch hydrogen buses within a year
Business Standard

West Coast Paper Mills resumes production at its paper and paper board division at Dandeli

Capital Market 

West Coast Paper Mills announced that in view of discussions had between Management and Joint Negotiation Committee of Trade Unions, illegal strike of contract workers was called off and Production at the Paper and Paper Board Division at Dandeli has been re-started.

There has been marginal production loss due to disruption of plant operations. However, required preventive maintenance work in the plant has been carried out during that period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 19:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU