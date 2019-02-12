JUST IN
Mazda standalone net profit rises 197.40% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 12.46% to Rs 30.33 crore

Net profit of Mazda rose 197.40% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 30.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales30.3326.97 12 OPM %23.7111.94 -PBDT8.163.73 119 PBT7.412.98 149 NP5.711.92 197

