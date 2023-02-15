Mcleod Russel India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.79 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.68% to Rs 488.58 croreNet Loss of Mcleod Russel India reported to Rs 70.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 43.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 488.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 388.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales488.58388.75 26 OPM %-5.832.77 -PBDT-65.54-30.22 -117 PBT-83.81-49.60 -69 NP-70.79-43.58 -62
