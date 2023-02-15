Mcleod Russel India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.79 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.68% to Rs 488.58 crore

Net Loss of Mcleod Russel India reported to Rs 70.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 43.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 488.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 388.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.488.58388.75-5.832.77-65.54-30.22-83.81-49.60-70.79-43.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)