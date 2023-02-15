Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 118.90% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.81% to Rs 171.96 crore

Net profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 118.90% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 171.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 159.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales171.96159.51 8 OPM %7.223.82 -PBDT10.414.66 123 PBT10.074.50 124 NP7.533.44 119
