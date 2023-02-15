Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 118.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.81% to Rs 171.96 crore

Net profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 118.90% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 171.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 159.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.171.96159.517.223.8210.414.6610.074.507.533.44

