Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit rises 46.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.44% to Rs 6.41 crore

Net profit of Dhampure Speciality Sugars rose 46.67% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.44% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.417.589.986.730.660.510.580.430.440.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)