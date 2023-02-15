Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit rises 46.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.44% to Rs 6.41 croreNet profit of Dhampure Speciality Sugars rose 46.67% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.44% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.417.58 -15 OPM %9.986.73 -PBDT0.660.51 29 PBT0.580.43 35 NP0.440.30 47
