RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 840.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.63% to Rs 39.13 crore

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation rose 840.00% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.63% to Rs 39.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.39.1328.8516.050.556.760.905.83-0.064.230.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)