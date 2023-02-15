JUST IN
Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2022 quarter
RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 840.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.63% to Rs 39.13 crore

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation rose 840.00% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.63% to Rs 39.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales39.1328.85 36 OPM %16.050.55 -PBDT6.760.90 651 PBT5.83-0.06 LP NP4.230.45 840

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

