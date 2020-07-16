McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 157.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 45.55% to Rs 106.53 crore

Net Loss of McNally Bharat Engineering Company reported to Rs 157.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 172.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 45.55% to Rs 106.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 195.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 380.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 466.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 62.75% to Rs 564.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1515.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales106.53195.65 -46 564.671515.85 -63 OPM %-111.87-62.37 --60.43-22.04 - PBDT-155.19-169.91 9 -370.83-455.41 19 PBT-157.41-172.34 9 -380.88-466.00 18 NP-157.41-172.34 9 -380.88-466.00 18

