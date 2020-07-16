JUST IN
Business Standard

RDB Realty & Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.97 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 28.73% to Rs 12.59 crore

Net profit of RDB Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.73% to Rs 12.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.05% to Rs 5.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 44.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.599.78 29 44.9937.59 20 OPM %44.16-48.88 -21.7221.89 - PBDT2.84-4.35 LP 8.495.40 57 PBT2.26-4.55 LP 7.774.77 63 NP1.97-4.55 LP 5.943.21 85

First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 08:15 IST

