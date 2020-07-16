RDB Realty & Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.97 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 61.12% in the March 2020 quarter
Rodium Realty reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 7.47% in the December 2019 quarter
Citadel Realty & Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 28.73% to Rs 12.59 croreNet profit of RDB Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.73% to Rs 12.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 85.05% to Rs 5.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 44.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.599.78 29 44.9937.59 20 OPM %44.16-48.88 -21.7221.89 - PBDT2.84-4.35 LP 8.495.40 57 PBT2.26-4.55 LP 7.774.77 63 NP1.97-4.55 LP 5.943.21 85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU