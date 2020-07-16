RDB Realty & Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.97 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.73% to Rs 12.59 crore

Net profit of RDB Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.73% to Rs 12.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.05% to Rs 5.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 44.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

12.599.7844.9937.5944.16-48.8821.7221.892.84-4.358.495.402.26-4.557.774.771.97-4.555.943.21

