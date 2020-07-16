Bartronics India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.22% to Rs 15.41 croreNet Loss of Bartronics India reported to Rs 13.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.22% to Rs 15.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 51.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 66.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.71% to Rs 68.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.4119.56 -21 68.0176.17 -11 OPM %4.0922.24 -10.12-21.69 - PBDT-12.21-8.66 -41 -42.31-68.66 38 PBT-13.28-9.94 -34 -46.86-74.09 37 NP-13.18-2.65 -397 -51.27-66.34 23
