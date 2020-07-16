JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

KJMC Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

RDB Realty & Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.97 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 38.66% to Rs 40.83 crore

Net Loss of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 30.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.66% to Rs 40.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.59% to Rs 297.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 304.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales40.8366.56 -39 297.08304.99 -3 OPM %-86.41-20.12 --12.98-6.74 - PBDT-29.83-1.03 -2796 -16.1714.34 PL PBT-31.40-2.89 -987 -22.747.40 PL NP-30.34-4.68 -548 -21.695.61 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 08:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU