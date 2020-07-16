JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Inventure Growth & Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.37 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 43.56% to Rs 8.47 crore

Net profit of Inventure Growth & Securities reported to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 43.56% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 74.90% to Rs 22.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.475.90 44 22.3689.10 -75 OPM %75.916.95 --16.50-5.31 - PBDT7.29-2.11 LP 0.55-3.91 LP PBT7.14-2.30 LP -0.05-4.67 99 NP5.37-1.93 LP 0.05-3.68 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU