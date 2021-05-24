MCX skids after Q4 slumps 41% to Rs 38 cr

Multi Exchange Commodity of India (MCX) declined 2.88% to Rs 1,578.05 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 41.3% to Rs 38.44 crore on 13.6% decline in net sales to Rs 96.97 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 23.4% to Rs 49.47 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 64.58 crore in Q4 FY20. The EBITDA for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 decreased by 21% to Rs 55.73 crore from Rs 70.35 crore over the corresponding quarter ended 31 March 2020. For the quarter ended 31 March 2021, the EBITDA margin was 51% and PAT margin was 35%.

For the twelve months ended 31 March 2021, net profit declined 4.77% to Rs 225.22 crore on 1.83% decline in net sales to Rs 390.56 crore in the year ended March 2021 over the year ended March 2020. EBITDA for the twelve months of FY 2021 stood at Rs 288.91 crore, up 1.87% over Rs 283.62 crore in the corresponding period of FY 2020. For the twelve months ended 31 March 2021, the EBITDA margin was 58% and PAT margin was 46%.

The average daily turnover (ADT) in commodity futures (including index futures) on the exchange decreased by 13% to Rs 31,823 crore in Q4 FY 2021 from Rs 36,626 crore in the corresponding quarter of Q4 FY2020.

ADT in overall commodity futures decreased by about 2.9% to Rs 31,595 crore during the twelve months of FY2021 from Rs.32,550 crore during the corresponding period of FY2020. During twelve months ended FY2021 the exchange's markets share in commodity futures space has increased to 96.04% as against 94.01% in the corresponding period of FY2020. During 12M FY2021, total quantity of 59,848 MT of base metals has been delivered through the exchange mechanism.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 27.70 per equity share (face value of Rs 10 each) for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

MCX is engaged in facilitating trading, and clearing and settlement of commodity derivatives. It operates as a commodity futures exchange.

