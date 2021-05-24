Healthcare shares rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 291.59 points or 1.19% at 24765.96 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Natco Pharma Ltd (up 11.16%), Hikal Ltd (up 5%),Laurus Labs Ltd (up 4.22%),Cadila Healthcare Ltd (up 3.78%),Indoco Remedies Ltd (up 3.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 3.66%), Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 3.37%), Take Solutions Ltd (up 3.06%), Wockhardt Ltd (up 2.66%), and FDC Ltd (up 2.43%).

On the other hand, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 2.64%), Shilpa Medicare Ltd (down 1.05%), and Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (down 0.99%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 112.14 or 0.22% at 50652.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19 points or 0.13% at 15194.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 135.87 points or 0.59% at 23266.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.85 points or 0.42% at 7364.44.

On BSE,1645 shares were trading in green, 854 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

