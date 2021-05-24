JSW Steel Ltd Slips 3.03%, S&P BSE Metal index Shed 2.02%

JSW Steel Ltd has added 6.53% over last one month compared to 13.06% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.95% rise in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd fell 3.03% today to trade at Rs 676.65. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 2.02% to quote at 18265.99. The index is up 13.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd decreased 2.69% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 1.89% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 194.95 % over last one year compared to the 65.38% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Steel Ltd has added 6.53% over last one month compared to 13.06% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.95% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.3 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.96 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 773 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 162.05 on 18 May 2020.

