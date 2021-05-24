Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 244.48 points or 1.11% at 22320.98 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.61%), Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 2.17%),Thermax Ltd (up 1.95%),Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.57%),Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.2%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 0.96%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.95%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 0.92%), and GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.76%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.66%), Timken India Ltd (down 0.44%), and Havells India Ltd (down 0.26%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 112.14 or 0.22% at 50652.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19 points or 0.13% at 15194.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 135.87 points or 0.59% at 23266.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.85 points or 0.42% at 7364.44.

On BSE,1645 shares were trading in green, 854 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

