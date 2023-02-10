Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 64.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 121.77% to Rs 321.36 crore

Net profit of Media Matrix Worldwide rose 64.71% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 121.77% to Rs 321.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 144.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.321.36144.911.210.331.851.551.281.110.560.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)