Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 64.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 121.77% to Rs 321.36 crore

Net profit of Media Matrix Worldwide rose 64.71% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 121.77% to Rs 321.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 144.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales321.36144.91 122 OPM %1.210.33 -PBDT1.851.55 19 PBT1.281.11 15 NP0.560.34 65

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:32 IST

