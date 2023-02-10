BFL Asset Finvest standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 84.24% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of BFL Asset Finvest rose 500.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 84.24% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.322.03 -84 OPM %103.136.90 -PBDT0.270.08 238 PBT0.270.08 238 NP0.480.08 500

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:32 IST

