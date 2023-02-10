BFL Asset Finvest standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 84.24% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of BFL Asset Finvest rose 500.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 84.24% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.322.03103.136.900.270.080.270.080.480.08

