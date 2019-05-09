Supreme Petrochem submits announcement on brief profile of Director - Rajeev M Pandia

On 08 May 2019Supreme Petrochem announced that Rajeev Pandia is a graduate in Chemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (lIT), Bombay and holds the Master's degree in the same field from Stanford University, California. During his career spanning 45 years. he has been associated with strategic planning, project evaluation and management. technology transfer, international marketing, safety, health and environmental issues, Government policies and general management. During 2000-2002. he was the President of Indian Chemical Manufacturers Association (now Indian Chemical Council). Pandia headed Herdillia Chemicals Limited (later Schenectady Herdillia Limited and SI Group India Limited) from 1992 and was its Vice Chairman and Managing Director until December 2008. During that period, the Company widened its range of products from commodity to speciality chemicals and acquired two additional manufacturing sites, which were completely and successfully turned around. It enlarged its geographic footprint in various continents by establishing a significant export portfolio. Development and commercialization of new technologies in-house led to prestigious national level awards. Thereafter, he was Group Adviser and Director Global Markets of SI Group, a US based multinational company. Pandia has been invited to make presentations on a wide range of subjects at about 80 international conferences in the USA, Europe and Asia and has written extensively for several reputed journals and financial newspapers. The subjects include Petrochemicals, Feedstocks, Speciality Chemicals. Infrastructure, Government Policies and Operational Excellence.
