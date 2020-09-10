JUST IN
Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.50% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of Mediaone Global Entertainment reported to Rs 8.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 62.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.08 -63 0.120.24 -50 OPM %-22200.00-275.00 --17425.00-395.83 - PBDT-6.92-0.22 -3045 -21.17-0.95 -2128 PBT-8.51-2.44 -249 -27.55-7.36 -274 NP-8.51-2.44 -249 -27.55-7.36 -274

