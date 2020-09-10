JUST IN
Dhunseri Tea & Industries standalone net profit rises 420.72% in the June 2020 quarter
Dhunseri Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 71.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.54% to Rs 62.80 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Tea & Industries rose 71.33% to Rs 14.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.54% to Rs 62.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 69.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales62.8069.42 -10 OPM %29.3625.89 -PBDT26.5617.38 53 PBT21.4612.37 73 NP14.948.72 71

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 14:57 IST

