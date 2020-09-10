Dhunseri Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 71.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.54% to Rs 62.80 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Tea & Industries rose 71.33% to Rs 14.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.54% to Rs 62.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 69.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.62.8069.4229.3625.8926.5617.3821.4612.3714.948.72

