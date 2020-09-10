Dhunseri Tea & Industries standalone net profit rises 420.72% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 23.28% to Rs 26.39 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Tea & Industries rose 420.72% to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.28% to Rs 26.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales26.3934.40 -23 OPM %38.9914.71 -PBDT19.495.10 282 PBT17.413.00 480 NP13.072.51 421

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 14:56 IST

