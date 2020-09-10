Dhunseri Tea & Industries standalone net profit rises 420.72% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.28% to Rs 26.39 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Tea & Industries rose 420.72% to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.28% to Rs 26.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.26.3934.4038.9914.7119.495.1017.413.0013.072.51

