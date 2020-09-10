JUST IN
Sintex Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 708.68 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 74.02% to Rs 141.90 crore

Net Loss of Sintex Industries reported to Rs 708.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 426.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 74.02% to Rs 141.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 546.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales141.90546.20 -74 OPM %-17.27-38.87 -PBDT-211.68-364.21 42 PBT-282.06-435.03 35 NP-708.68-426.78 -66

Thu, September 10 2020. 14:57 IST

