Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit declines 36.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.62% to Rs 2.22 croreNet profit of Medinova Diagnostic Services declined 36.11% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.62% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.222.60 -15 OPM %22.0724.62 -PBDT0.360.56 -36 PBT0.280.42 -33 NP0.230.36 -36
