Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit declines 36.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.62% to Rs 2.22 crore

Net profit of Medinova Diagnostic Services declined 36.11% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.62% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.222.6022.0724.620.360.560.280.420.230.36

