India Cements Capital consolidated net profit rises 57.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.29% to Rs 1.08 croreNet profit of India Cements Capital rose 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.29% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.080.70 54 OPM %2.78-5.71 -PBDT0.120.09 33 PBT0.110.08 38 NP0.110.07 57
