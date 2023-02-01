India Cements Capital consolidated net profit rises 57.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.29% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of India Cements Capital rose 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.29% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.080.702.78-5.710.120.090.110.080.110.07

