Prism Johnson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.31 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Surana Solar standalone net profit declines 90.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 430.53% to Rs 13.90 crore

Net profit of Surana Solar declined 90.32% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 430.53% to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.902.62 431 OPM %5.049.54 -PBDT0.830.47 77 PBT0.200.37 -46 NP0.030.31 -90

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 13:34 IST

