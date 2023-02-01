Surana Solar standalone net profit declines 90.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 430.53% to Rs 13.90 crore

Net profit of Surana Solar declined 90.32% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 430.53% to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.13.902.625.049.540.830.470.200.370.030.31

