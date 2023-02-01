Hybrid Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.82% to Rs 0.89 croreNet loss of Hybrid Financial Services reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.82% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.891.11 -20 OPM %39.3350.45 -PBDT0.340.63 -46 PBT0.320.59 -46 NP-0.140.47 PL
