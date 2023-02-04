Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit declines 21.90% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 27.52% to Rs 1190.31 croreNet profit of Medplus Health Services declined 21.90% to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.52% to Rs 1190.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 933.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1190.31933.45 28 OPM %6.036.58 -PBDT62.0052.24 19 PBT16.2121.75 -25 NP13.4117.17 -22
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
