Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit declines 21.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Medplus Health Services declined 21.90% to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.52% to Rs 1190.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 933.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

