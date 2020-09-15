Salem Erode Investments standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 113.79% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Salem Erode Investments rose 225.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 113.79% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.620.2991.9465.520.570.190.570.190.260.08

