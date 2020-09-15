Salem Erode Investments standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 113.79% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of Salem Erode Investments rose 225.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 113.79% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.620.29 114 OPM %91.9465.52 -PBDT0.570.19 200 PBT0.570.19 200 NP0.260.08 225
