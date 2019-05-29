Goldcrest Corporation consolidated net profit rises 519.05% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 23.50% to Rs 4.73 crore

Net profit of rose 519.05% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.51% to Rs 5.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.60% to Rs 11.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

4.733.8311.7314.4158.35-11.7547.4027.273.28-0.066.984.533.16-0.186.494.062.600.425.023.76

