JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty June futures at premium
Business Standard

Goldcrest Corporation consolidated net profit rises 519.05% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.50% to Rs 4.73 crore

Net profit of Goldcrest Corporation rose 519.05% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.51% to Rs 5.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.60% to Rs 11.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.733.83 23 11.7314.41 -19 OPM %58.35-11.75 -47.4027.27 - PBDT3.28-0.06 LP 6.984.53 54 PBT3.16-0.18 LP 6.494.06 60 NP2.600.42 519 5.023.76 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 16:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements