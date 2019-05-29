Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 36.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.20% to Rs 136.42 crore

Net profit of Rama Steel Tubes declined 36.69% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.20% to Rs 136.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 120.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.20% to Rs 8.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.83% to Rs 504.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 376.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

