Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 36.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.20% to Rs 136.42 croreNet profit of Rama Steel Tubes declined 36.69% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.20% to Rs 136.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 120.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.20% to Rs 8.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.83% to Rs 504.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 376.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales136.42120.51 13 504.15376.70 34 OPM %2.914.28 -3.265.91 - PBDT4.115.51 -25 12.1620.78 -41 PBT3.435.95 -42 9.3918.45 -49 NP2.453.87 -37 8.3712.72 -34
