Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 89.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Megastar Foods rose 89.47% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 46.69% to Rs 66.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.66.5745.389.787.564.682.844.162.403.241.71

