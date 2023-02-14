Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 89.47% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 46.69% to Rs 66.57 crore

Net profit of Megastar Foods rose 89.47% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 46.69% to Rs 66.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales66.5745.38 47 OPM %9.787.56 -PBDT4.682.84 65 PBT4.162.40 73 NP3.241.71 89

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:58 IST

