HDFC opens QIP issue on 05 August

With floor price of Rs 1838.94 per share

Housing Development Finance Corporation opened a Qualified Institutional Placement issue on 05 August 2020 with floor price of Rs 1838.94 per share.

The issue would comprise for an amount aggregating up to Rs 14,000 crore by way of issue of equity shares and warrants and up to Rs 9,000 crore by way of issue of secured redeemable convertible debentures.

The committee of directors will meet on 10 August 2020 to consider and determine the issue price of the securities to be issued to QIBs.

