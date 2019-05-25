Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit rises 32.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.41% to Rs 557.73 crore

Net profit of rose 32.46% to Rs 66.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 557.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 471.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.67% to Rs 251.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 171.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 2087.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1803.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

