Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit rises 32.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.41% to Rs 557.73 croreNet profit of Meghmani Organics rose 32.46% to Rs 66.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 557.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 471.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.67% to Rs 251.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 171.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 2087.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1803.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales557.73471.02 18 2087.961803.32 16 OPM %28.4625.47 -26.0823.91 - PBDT138.43124.53 11 521.69421.62 24 PBT114.49100.76 14 424.43326.84 30 NP66.4750.18 32 251.27171.32 47
