Meghmani Organics partially restarts operations at fire affected Agrochemical plant in Dahej

Meghmani Organics announced that Board, Gandhinagar vide its letter dated 25 April 2019 has revoked closure direction given to fire affected at Plot No.

CH-1+2A, GIDC Dahej, Taluka - Vagra, District - -392130,

The company has started its in and Plant C. The reinstatement work at fire affected is in progress.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)