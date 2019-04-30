JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Subex wins multi-year deal from Econet Wireless Zimbabwe to deploy Analytics Centre of Trust
Business Standard

Meghmani Organics partially restarts operations at fire affected Agrochemical plant in Dahej

Capital Market 

Meghmani Organics announced that Gujarat Pollution Control Board, Gandhinagar vide its letter dated 25 April 2019 has revoked closure direction given to fire affected Agrochemical plant at Plot No.

CH-1+2A, GIDC Dahej, Taluka - Vagra, District - Bharuch -392130, Gujarat.

The company has started its manufacturing activity in Plant A and Plant C. The reinstatement work at fire affected Plant B is in progress.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU