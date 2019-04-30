Meghmani Organics partially restarts operations at fire affected Agrochemical plant in Dahej

-
Meghmani Organics announced that Gujarat Pollution Control Board, Gandhinagar vide its letter dated 25 April 2019 has revoked closure direction given to fire affected Agrochemical plant at Plot No.
CH-1+2A, GIDC Dahej, Taluka - Vagra, District - Bharuch -392130, Gujarat.
The company has started its manufacturing activity in Plant A and Plant C. The reinstatement work at fire affected Plant B is in progress.
