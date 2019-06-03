Mehta Integrated Finance standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.03 crore

Net profit of Mehta Integrated Finance declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs -0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.52% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.

