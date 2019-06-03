JUST IN
Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit rises 38.67% in the March 2019 quarter
Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.17% to Rs 17.66 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 18.18% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.17% to Rs 17.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.62% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 76.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales17.6617.69 0 76.0876.44 0 OPM %7.028.08 -6.158.45 - PBDT1.271.42 -11 4.656.25 -26 PBT1.111.23 -10 4.065.57 -27 NP0.910.77 18 2.843.67 -23

