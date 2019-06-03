Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.17% to Rs 17.66 crore

Net profit of rose 18.18% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.17% to Rs 17.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.62% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 76.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

17.6617.6976.0876.447.028.086.158.451.271.424.656.251.111.234.065.570.910.772.843.67

