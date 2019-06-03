AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 2118.52% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 131.82% in the December 2018 quarter
Google announces first price auction method for 'Ad Manager'
Chinese search giant Baidu beats on ad sales but streaming costs surge
How Facebook smartly tweaked political ad transparency tool for India (IANS Special)
Why Materniy Benefit Act not applicable to ad-hoc employees: HC asks DU
-
Sales decline 37.39% to Rs 2.16 croreNet profit of AD Manum Finance rose 2118.52% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 37.39% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.90% to Rs 9.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.163.45 -37 9.9114.77 -33 OPM %76.3928.70 -61.9639.54 - PBDT1.340.16 738 4.041.99 103 PBT1.340.07 1814 3.781.64 130 NP5.990.27 2119 -0.501.55 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU