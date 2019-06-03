AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 2118.52% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 37.39% to Rs 2.16 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance rose 2118.52% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 37.39% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.90% to Rs 9.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.163.45 -37 9.9114.77 -33 OPM %76.3928.70 -61.9639.54 - PBDT1.340.16 738 4.041.99 103 PBT1.340.07 1814 3.781.64 130 NP5.990.27 2119 -0.501.55 PL

Mon, June 03 2019. 17:21 IST

