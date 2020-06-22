BLS International Services standalone net profit rises 55.17% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.42% to Rs 13.44 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services rose 55.17% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.72% to Rs 23.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.79% to Rs 53.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

13.4411.8553.1351.6916.596.2422.6022.232.982.0131.4420.102.351.5929.5318.601.801.1623.0713.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)