JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cipla, Glenmark Pharma, Alkem Labs, PNB in focus
Business Standard

BLS International Services standalone net profit rises 55.17% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.42% to Rs 13.44 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services rose 55.17% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.72% to Rs 23.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.79% to Rs 53.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.4411.85 13 53.1351.69 3 OPM %16.596.24 -22.6022.23 - PBDT2.982.01 48 31.4420.10 56 PBT2.351.59 48 29.5318.60 59 NP1.801.16 55 23.0713.28 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 08:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU