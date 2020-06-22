BLS International Services standalone net profit rises 55.17% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Consulate General in UAE resumes partial passport services
Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
BLS International Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
BLS Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
BLS International Services consolidated net profit declines 0.71% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.42% to Rs 13.44 croreNet profit of BLS International Services rose 55.17% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.72% to Rs 23.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.79% to Rs 53.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.4411.85 13 53.1351.69 3 OPM %16.596.24 -22.6022.23 - PBDT2.982.01 48 31.4420.10 56 PBT2.351.59 48 29.5318.60 59 NP1.801.16 55 23.0713.28 74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU