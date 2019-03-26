Unipropitia - FZCO to invest up to USD 25 mn in Infibeam Avenues' subsidiary

Avenues announced that a binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") has been signed between Global EMEA FZ-LLC, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Unipropitia - FZCO (Investors) wherein the will invest in Global EMEA FZ-LLC for an aggregate consideration not exceeding USD 25 million with Control on signing of the MoU.

As a result, the Investors shall hold 51% stake in the said Company and, hence, lnfibeam Global EMEA FZ-LLC will no longer be its wholly owned subsidiary/ subsidiary.

Unipropitia FZCO is a leading professional services and investment firm headquartered in UAE. The company has made investments in several companies with focus on implementation for Institutions and Government in the middle east region.

