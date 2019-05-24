DIL reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.97 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.16% to Rs 5.08 croreNet profit of DIL reported to Rs 18.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.16% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 24.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 54.68% to Rs 19.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.084.57 11 19.3512.51 55 OPM %17.72-111.82 --32.14-74.98 - PBDT-3.01-8.64 65 -21.86-19.63 -11 PBT-4.01-9.65 58 -25.65-23.46 -9 NP18.97-10.34 LP -2.67-24.15 89
