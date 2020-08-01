MEP Infrastructure Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.45% to Rs 421.07 crore

Net loss of MEP Infrastructure Developers reported to Rs 44.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.45% to Rs 421.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 695.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 77.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 56.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.94% to Rs 2056.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2814.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

421.07695.402056.442814.9113.7422.9317.3934.1044.16116.8182.88617.33-119.9514.98-309.49123.29-44.4516.30-77.2156.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)