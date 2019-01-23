Nitesh Estates to reduce debt by Rs 700 cr in next 180 days

JUST IN
Nitesh Estates announced that the company intends to reduce its overall debt by an extent of Rs 700 crore within the next 180 days.

The company is midst of exiting a few residential land parcels as well as some assets where term sheets have been signed with perspective investors/ buyers.

