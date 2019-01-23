Nitesh Estates to reduce debt by Rs 700 cr in next 180 days

-
Nitesh Estates announced that the company intends to reduce its overall debt by an extent of Rs 700 crore within the next 180 days.
The company is midst of exiting a few residential land parcels as well as some assets where term sheets have been signed with perspective investors/ buyers.
